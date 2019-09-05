Terrence Malick’s new film to explore Jesus’ life

Filmmaker Terrence Malick’s next film will tell the story of Jesus’ life.



The Last Planet, is said to explore Jesus’ teachings, with a representation of his parables.



Malick’s films often explore broader spiritual or philosophical themes, operating with a non-linear or poetic, structure and the film is not expected to be straightforward.



The film’s cast has started to take shape. Mark Rylance, Matthias Schoenaerts and Géza Röhrig will play Satan, Simon Peter, and Jesus, respectively.

Speaking on the subject of playing Satan, Rylance recently told Allocine that he is playing four different versions of the character.



Part of the film will be filmed in Italy’s Tor Caldara nature reserve.



Martin Scorsese recently said in an interview that Terrence Malick wrote him a letter after he saw Silence. In the letter, Malick asked Scorsese “What does Christ want from us?”



Malick’s latest film A Hidden Life, recently debuted at the Cannes film festival. The film tells the story of an Austrian contentious objector who endured ongoing harassment from his community for refusing to support Nazism.



His other prior efforts include The Thin Red Line, Days of Heaven, and Badlands.



The Last Planet begins filming in October. No release date has been announced at the time of writing.



