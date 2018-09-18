Tenterfield Uniting Church experiences new life as Heritage Property

An historic Uniting Church property in the New England region is set to be refurbished thanks to a NSW government grant.

Local newspaper The Tenterfield Star reports that the former Tenterfield Uniting Church has been chosen for a heritage grant. The church building was built as a Methodist Church in 1930, after a previous building was burnt down due to a lightning strike.

The church building and its manse will be restored thanks to a $100,000 Heritage Near Me activation grant.

The Member for Lismore, Thomas George, announced the grant on 27 August.

“By encouraging the community to use and enjoy our heritage places we ensure they are valued and protected for future generations,” Mr George said.

The church hall will be open to the public during the week at set times, with books documenting the church’s history.

The facility will also serve as a non-denominational church for weddings with a reception hall. It will also have access ramps and accessible toilets added.

Entrepreneurial couple Bianca Wicks and Steve Haslam are overseeing the restoration project.

Tenterfield Uniting Church concluded its ministry with a thanksgiving service in September 2012.

