Synod 2019 Bible Studies

Jul 22, 2019

Over three days, United Theological College Principal Rev. Peter Walker delivered Bible Studies to the 2019 Synod meeting.

These studies have been praised by Synod members as one of the meeting’s highlights.

You can watch each of the Bible studies below.

Day 1: The Purpose of the Living Church
https://vimeo.com/347680991

Day 2: The Focus of the Living Church 
https://vimeo.com/347681141

Day 3: The Identity of the Living Church
https://vimeo.com/348278044

Rev. Walker has also prepared a list of questions to guide readers through the studies’ topics and get the most out of them. They would be ideal for small groups or church congregations and can be viewed here.




