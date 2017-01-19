Super camp bridges rural and city schools

In the last week of March, the Uniting Church in Australia hosted the 2017 Small Schools Super Camp at the Nyngan Showground.

Representatives from three Sydney schools – Knox Grammar School, Pymble Ladies College (PLC) and Ravenswood School for Girls travelled to Nyngan to assist in teaching specialist subjects to children from 7 rural schools. These rural schools included Quambone Public School, Carinda Public school, Enngonia Public School, Wanaaring Public School, Girilambone Public School, Hermidale Public School and Marra Creek Public School, as well as Bourke-Walgett school of Distance Education.

The opportunity to experience specialist teaching in Science, STEM, Dance, Gymnastics, Athletics, Art, Music and Drama was a wonderful experience for the 90 students from remote schools. Specialist lessons were provided by teachers and secondary students, who passed on their knowledge of these subjects to the primary aged participants. Students attended full days of lessons as well as afternoon and evening activities – an especially big day for the kindergarten children.

Classes took place on the fields, under the trees and in the Menzies Bar.

Head of Preparatory School at PLC, Mrs Karen Ahern, hoped the camp would ignite curiosity to encourage students to engage in learning.

This seemed to have worked as, Emily Horbach from Ravenswood School for Girls said the trip was an opportunity to meet people and share skills that she would otherwise take for granted.

“I wanted to help make a difference in their lives by showing them fun and new ways to learn about all different subjects and inspire them to follow their passions,” said Emily.

During free time, robotics, story time and knitting were run by volunteers from Gordon Uniting Church, whilst some of the members of Nyngan Uniting Church provided morning tea and lunch.

Small Schools Super Camp provided a rare opportunity for country and city students to come together and share knowledge and ideas as they build the bonds of friendship.

Thanks to the people of Nyngan and Gordon Uniting Church for catering and hosting this brilliant educational event.

Alyssa Rahardja, senior student at Ravenswood School for Girls.