Sukumar-Whites To Begin New Ministry At Leichardt

Leichardt Uniting Church will soon have a new Minister of the Word. Two of them.

The minister couple Rev. Adrian and Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White will share the role, starting in January 2019.

Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White told Insights that the family was excited to be beginning the role.

“I’m looking forward to resourcing and leading a vibrant young community of disciples who are passionate about living out their faith in their day-to-day lives; I’m excited about engaging with hopeful young adults who are learning to think and discern for themselves,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.

“I’m really excited about working with a congregation where music and liturgy are real gifts. And of course, I’m excited to be working alongside my husband Adrian; I think our gifts and skills will complement each other well as we bring Leichhardt Uniting Church into a new chapter of mission.”

“I think particularly as a young family with our baby Anna, it will be really wonderful to work together with Adrian,” she said.

“We have some similar passions—young adult ministry, preaching, bible study, radical discipleship—and our own strengths and gifts. Our ministries, while in the same place, will have different foci, and we will be working with two other ministry staff members as a team.”

The timing is right, Rev Sukumar-White said.

“We just feel that this was God’s timing that has brought us to Leichhardt. Our family situation changed with Anna’s arrival, and this is just the best time for us to be working together and spending more time together as a family.”

“I believe God has called Adrian, me, and us to this placement.”

Located in Sydney’s inner-west, Leichardt Uniting Church has an active ministry with tertiary students. Members of the congregation have long been involved in campaigns for asylum seekers to be welcomed in the local area.

