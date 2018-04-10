Stop The Traffik Australia welcome Darrell Lea announcement

Stop The Traffik Australia have welcomed Darrell Lea’s announcement that the iconic confectionary brand will ensure their chocolate is free from slavery.

Darrell Lea CEO Tim York made the announcement on Friday, 6 April, 2018, following a board meeting.

Stop the Traffik’s Carolyn Kitto told Insights that the announcement would help farmers in the third world.

“Every time a chocolate company (not matter how large or small on the world stage) makes a decision like this, it supports farmers in being able to sell the certified coca they produce,” Ms Kitto said.

“There are more certified cocoa beans available on the market than are purchased. Driving this demand means cocoa farmers will receive the premiums that certified products bring and their good labour and environmental practices are rewarded.”

Darrell Lea are in the process of choosing what form of certification system they will use and finalising an implementation plan. Possibilities include FairTrade and UTZ/Rainforest Alliance schemes. At this stage Darrell Lea are aiming to achieve 100% sustainable cocoa procurement within the next year.

Getting Darrell Lea on board with a sustainable chocolate plan was the subject of a nine year campaign by Stop The Traffik.

The confectionary giant, which has a factory in Ingleburn, recently enjoyed its busiest time of the year at Easter.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor