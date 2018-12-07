Retreat to support women’s ministry

A retreat specifically designed for women in ministry roles returns in February 2019.

The Women in Ministry Retreat takes place from Sunday, 17 February to Wednesday, 20 February at St Joseph’s Spirituality & Education Centre, Kincumber South.

VicTas Synod’s Rev. Sylvia Akauola-Tongotongo will lead participants in four days of rest, nurture, spirituality, and community.

Rev. Patty Lawrence is Minster of the word at Broken Bay Uniting Church. She has attended three of the previous conferences and told Insights that “each has been a wonderful time.”

“The aspects of the retreats I have appreciated the most, are the relaxed nature of the retreat and the good leadership,” Rev Lawrence said.

“The thing I value most is the welcome and encouragement by the people who organise the retreat, and the other participants.”

“What can you expect? A warm welcome; good food, and they cater for special diets; a lovely quiet environment, with a pool for those who like to swim, a labyrinth and some walking tracks; group times of prayer and reflection.”

The retreat is specifically designed for in active ministry roles, such as ministers of the word, pastors, and deacons.

Registration costs $480. Grants for the event are available through UME scholarships.

To register, visit the official event webpage.

Registrations close at 2pm on Sunday, 17 February 2019.

