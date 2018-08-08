Reading the Good News 14 billion times

Enough with the heavy content, here is some news to smile about.

Bible Gateway, the online Bible search engine, announced that in its 25 years of operating it has received 14 billion views and the top searched keyword is none other than the word, “love”.

Founded in 1993, Bible Gateway, boasts 200 Bible versions that are translated into 70 languages and has become a trusted free online service for reading and studying the scriptures.

The Bible Gateway General Manager, Rachel Barach, told Religion News Service that the company is looking forward to building on this milestone and continue to share God’s Word.

“Our mission statement is ‘To honour Christ by equipping people to read and understand the Bible wherever they are.’

“What an honor and privilege to be able to serve so many people around the world last quarter-century, doing just that,” said Barach.

Bible Gateway also revealed the top searched and shared bible verses from their website, which includes:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11 “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” – Philippians 4:13 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23:4 “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28



Love, peace, faith, hope, healing and forgiveness, now that’s a message to share with the world. Do you use Bible Gateway? Share your favourite bible verse in the comments.

