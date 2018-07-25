Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
R U OK? Conversation Convoy to visit communities

Jul 30, 2018

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy has begun its six week, 14,000 km journey, travelling through 25 communities in a bid to provide support and encourage others to ask those around them, “Are you OK?”

The Conversation Convoy started its trek on 30th July from Geelong and will reach its Sydney destination on R U OK? Day on the 13th September.

Each stop the Conversation Convoy will host a mini expo, with a BBQ and interactive activities for all ages on ways to start a conversation following the R U OK? Four Steps. There will also be information on support services available.

R U OK? Campaign Director, Katherine Newton, said that these are important conversations that shouldn’t be regulated one day a year.

“We shouldn’t wait to ask – we need to have these conversations every day of the year.

“By getting out on the road again this year, we’ll be encouraging everyone, no matter their location, to trust their gut instinct and ask the question as soon as they notice the signs someone might be doing it tough,” said Newton.

As a suicide prevention charity, R U OK? conducted 2018 survey that found that in the last 12 months more than half of Australians (57%) said they wanted someone to ask them if they were OK. Yet, 52% of the survey respondents had thought about asking someone how they were doing at least once but didn’t.

Find out if the Conversation Convoy is coming near you here. If you miss the Conversation Convoy event you can still host an R U OK? Day event in your community, congregation or workplace and start the conversation.

If you need support right now please contact Lifeline 13 11 14.

