The ‘preach-off’ on how to live a faithful life

This year Uniting Earth’s Eco Preaching Competition ceremony falls on June 5th, which is also World Environment Day.

This competition hosted by the Uniting Earth Ministry has been running since the end of March. Entrant preachers ranging from beginners and intermediates to advanced have been submitting an eight minute innovative sermons answering the following question:

“What does it mean to live a faithful life in the present context of our changing awareness of the place of human beings within the whole creation?”

At the June ceremony or preach off a selection of finalists will deliver their sermons in front of an audience and judges.

The best entries, judged on their inspirational, thought provoking and eco-theology elements will be awarded on the night. The audience will be able to engage with the sermons discussing the preachers’ points and questions. There will also be a ‘People’s Favourite’ sermon award up for grabs and will be chosen by the audience on the night.

The ‘preach-off’ will begin at 6pm at the United Theological College, North Parramatta.

If you haven’t already there is still time to submit your entries. Click here for instructions on how to enter before the Monday 22nd May 2017. Ecumenical and interstate entries are welcome.