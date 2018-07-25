Past UCA President takes on new role at Assembly

Uniting Church in Australia immediate past President Stuart McMillan will begin a new role with the National Assembly as Assembly Consultant Covenanting on 1 September 2018.

Mr McMillan will provide advice, support and leadership about honouring the Church’s Covenant with the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) to the Assembly and across the councils of the Uniting Church.

“Living out our Covenant between First and Second Peoples is a central part of our expression of our Christian faith in the Uniting Church in Australia, and at the Assembly we are committed to taking that seriously,” said Assembly General Secretary Colleen Geyer in announcing the appointment.

“Encouraging Church members to live out the Covenant is also part of our three-year Assembly Strategic Plan.”

“I’m delighted that Stuart has agreed to take up this new role, and the Assembly will benefit from the experience and relationships he has built over many years as President, Moderator of the Northern Synod and a supporter of the UAICC in a range of roles,” said Ms Geyer.

At the 15th Assembly in Melbourne in July the Uniting Church acknowledged that Australia’s First Peoples are sovereign peoples.

President of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress, Rev. Garry Dronfield, said the Uniting Church’s ongoing commitment to covenanting and the sovereignty discussion are timely.

“I think it’s important to continue our conversations around how the Church and UAICC work together to build on our relationship with each other,” said Rev. Dronfield.

As part of the new role, Mr McMillan will develop an Assembly Covenanting Action Plan based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) and act as the Advocate in the Walking Together as First and Second Peoples Circle.

In partnership with the UAICC covenanting resources will be developed for use in UCA congregations.