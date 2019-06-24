Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Parliament pays tribute to Bob Hawke

Parliament pays tribute to Bob Hawke

Jul 03, 2019News0

Like

The second day of the 26th Parliament opened with a rare moment of bipartisanship, with both the government and opposition paying tribute to the late Bob Hawke.

Both the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Antony Albanese gave addresses that touched on Mr Hawke’s contributions to Australian life.

The Prime Minister announced a new $5 million scholarship in Mr Hawke’s name.

Regular Parliament business was suspended for the day to allow an entire day of condolence speeches upon the death of a former prime minister.

Although Mr Hawke was famously an agnostic, he nonetheless had a Uniting Church connection. His father, Clem Hawke, was a Congregationalist Minister, and thereby part of one of the Uniting Church’s forebear churches.

Mr Hawke once described the ongoing influence of faith on his life when he said that, “My father said if you believe in the fatherhood of God you must necessarily believe in the brotherhood of man, it follows necessarily, and even though I left the church and was not religious, that truth remained with me.”

Mr Hawke passed away on 16 May 2019 at the age of 89. He was the second longest serving prime minister in Australian history, serving in the role from 1983 to 1991. His government’s achievements included the Sex Discrimination Act of 1984, the Disability Services Act of 1984, the creation of Medicare and Landcare Australia. His third deputy leader was Rev. Brian Howe, who is also a Uniting Church minister.

Photo Credit: AAP

 Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostEvangelion and the crisis of translation

Related articles

Culture WatchFeatures
Like

Evangelion and the crisis of translation

Jul 03, 2019

Read more0 Comment
Press PlayReviews
Like

A well framed game

Jul 02, 2019

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram