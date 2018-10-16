NSW Parliament Commends Long Walk To Treatment

A motion introduced by Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann on Thursday, 18 October, has commended the Long Walk To Treatment a campaign activity organised by the Uniting Church and Uniting.

The motion “commends the Uniting Church for launching Fair Treatment and for all the work they are doing to save lives and reduce harm caused by drug addiction.”

It also outlines how illicit drug use costs the Australian economy $8.2 billion a year.

“For every dollar spent on treatment of drug use, society gains seven,” the motion said.

As the name suggests, the Long Walk is a trek that a group of 50 people will take to deliver an open letter to the health minister.

The open letter, penned by the Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford, will call on the government to fund harm reduction treatments and implement changes to drug policy.

The walk stretches from Dubbo to Sydney, with stops in key locations along the way. Starting on Friday, 19 October, it will take some 500, 000 steps, the distance a person from regional NSW may travel to reach the drug treatment they need.

The Fair Treatment campaign launched at Sydney Town Hall on 12 October, with special guests Sir Richard Branson, Dr Marianne Jauncey, and Dr Khalid Tinasti. Ms Faehrmann was among those politicians in attendance.

Packed Sydney Town Hall to see Richard Branson at #fairtreatmentAU pic.twitter.com/Mrse9EgZ9W — Cate Faehrmann (@greencate) October 12, 2018

Pictured: Cate Faehrmann, MLC for the Greens

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor