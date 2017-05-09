No slowing down Wesley’s support for the community

Wesley Mission supporters, volunteers and staff are gearing up to raise funds for to address a number of community issues in the upcoming Sun-Herald City2Surf event on August 13.

This comes after the success of the PAYCE Sutherland 2 Surf (Payce S2S) last month that saw substantial community support for suicide prevention and mental health initiatives.

PAYCE S2S was organised by Wanda Surf life Saving Club, with Wesley Mission’s LifeForce program and Wesley Lifeline Sydney & Sutherland joining forces as charity partners.

A group of runners from Wesley Mission led by Wesley LifeForce Networks Manager Tony Cassidy and Lifeline Sydney & Sutherland Crisis Support Coordinator Sue Banks joined 6000 other participants who walked or ran the 11kms from Sutherland to Wanda Beach, Cronulla.

“Our participation has raised the awareness of suicide prevention and the work of Wesley LifeForce and Wesley Lifeline Sydney & Sutherland,” Mr Cassidy said.

This August Wesley supporters and volunteers will don their running shoes once more for a 14km fun run from Hyde Parke to Bondi Beach.

Wesley Mission fundraisers raised $11, 650 at last year’s event and hope to raise double that amount this year to go toward the most vulnerable in local communities.

Pictured: The Wesley Mission team from the PAYCE Sutherland to Surf 2017 event (Credit: Clare Manson Photography)