New Uniting Financial Services Chairman announced

The new Uniting Financial Services (UFS) Chairman of Treasury and Investment Services is John Collins.

With, a career spanning more than 40 years in banking and credit risk management, John first joined the UFS board seven years ago.

UFS Executive Director, Warren Bird, said that during this time John has made important contributions to the board.

“He has been Chair of the Credit Committee for UFS and an important contributor to the turnaround in the quality of our loan book and our financial performance,” said Mr Bird.

With experience both nationally and international John has previously held positions at the Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Citibank NA. In 1990 John was the Bank of New Zealand Australia’s Chief Manager- Credit. Then between 1996 and 2009, he worked at the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (the Australian Government’s export agency) as Chief Credit Officer.

It is not only his extensive expertise but his commitment to the mission of the church that makes John a great asset to the team.

“He’s active as a member of his local congregation in Pittwater and has been a member of Synod at various times over the years,” said Mr Bird.

“His goal as Chair is to see UFS serve the Uniting Church faithfully, delivering disciplined ethical investment with a heart for gospel mission.”

“Please join me in welcoming John and pray for God’s wisdom and direction in this important role in the Synod.”