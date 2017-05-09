New ‘Society’ to give a fresh look into UCA history

The inauguration of the first UC National History Society held in early June, focused on the historical value of the church and was a proud moment for UCA said Moderator of NSW Synod, Rev. Myung Hwa Park.

The new Society was launched during the three day, National Uniting Church History Conference in Adelaide.

The conference entitled ‘A Pilgrim People: 40 Years on’ acted as the backdrop for the election of Synod representatives to guide the fledging Society through its first steps. This includes publishing the first journal containing all the papers and presentations made at the conference.

“It is a great way to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of UCA by reflecting the history of our church, ‘A Pilgrim People 40 years on’,” said Rev. Myung Hwa.

Rev. Myung Hwa also led worship at the conference, which was attended by the Moderator of South Australia Synod, Rev. Sue Ellis, and the President of the Assembly, Stuart McMillan and the President –elect, Dr Deidre Palmer.

The keynote speaker was Associate Professor Renate Howe AO, who called for a reinvigoration of the theological debate on ecumenism. She also spoke of her concern for the increasing corporatisation of the Uniting Church and decline of the fundamental interconciliar nature of the church.

16 people presented individual papers on topics as diverse as Methodism’s influence on public policies to discussing the ‘unfinished’ business of the Diaconate. Other topics included, ‘What John Wesley might say to the Uniting Church”, and ‘Extinct volcanoes: the role of former missionaries in shaping the Uniting Church’. All the papers, including the keynote address, will be printed in the first edition of the journal of the new society out soon.