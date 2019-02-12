Inspiring, Empowering and Resourcing: New Leaders Commissioned

Uniting Mission and Education’s (UME) new Executive Director, the UME Mission Enablement Team and the new principal of United Theological College were officially commissioned in a service held at the Centre for Ministry on 27 February.

Dr Glen Powell is the new Executive Director of Uniting Mission and Education, a role he began at the beginning of February. He brings a wealth of experience in various ministry contexts to this role.

The new principal at United Theological College (UTC), Rev. Peter Walker started in the role in February 2019. He brings with him a wealth of experience in ministry and academia.

Key leadership roles in the Uniting Mission and Education team include:

Head of Mission Enablement – Rev. Jorge Rebolledo

Mission Facilitation Consultant – Rev. Dr Raymond Joso

Mission Facilitation Consultant – Rev. Dr Cameron Eccleston

Mission Facilitation Consultant – Falepaini Maile

Head of Vital Leadership – Rev. Ben Gilmour

Lay Education Pathways – Liam McKenna

Head of Mission Strategy – David Cornford

Pulse Leader – Rev. Karen Mitchell-Lambert

Pulse Field Officer – Siosiana (Joyce) Tangi

Real opportunities to make a difference

Before taking up his new role, Dr Powell worked as the Director of Mission at the Sydney Presbytery. He also previously worked with the Sydney Alliance as a Campaign Organiser, and the NSW ACT Synod as a Mission Consultant.

Dr Powell said that his new role, provides “real opportunities to make a difference in helping the church to attract, welcome, and include [the non-churched], develop innovative and self-sustaining models of church, and build resources which help Uniting Church members more confidently articulate gospel in the public square.”

“Synod’s purpose is to Inspire, empower and resource varied expressions of faith in the Uniting Church,” Dr Powell said.

“The Uniting Church has some challenges, but it is still the church best suited to engaging post-Christian, non-Church Australia.”

Dr Powell holds a PhD from Macquarie University in the Department of Marketing and Management. His dissertation dealt with the concept of building collective-based leadership and drew on the Uniting Church in Australia as a case study.

Rev. Peter Walker is a Minister of the Word and joins UTC from his position as Assistant Director of the Public and Contextual Theology Research Centre at Charles Sturt University and Acting Director of the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture.

Rev. Walker has studied history, philosophy, and theology at the University of NSW, McGill University, and Charles Sturt University. He has served as a Visiting Fellow at Dunmore Lang College, Chairperson of United Theological College Council, Chairperson of the Presbytery of Canberra Region, President of the Australian Capital Territory Council of Churches, and is currently a Board member and Assistant Editor of the International Journal of Public Theology.

“Sharing in the education and formation of the people of God for ministry – all forms of ministry – is a privilege,” Rev. Walker said. “You always gain more than you give.”

“I am honoured to be invited to offer theological leadership at UTC and throughout the Synod, and I’m especially looking forward to spending time with Presbyteries and Congregations.

“Listening to the Church will provide much wisdom for the tasks ahead.”

