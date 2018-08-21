Moderator’s Drought Appeal raises $49,000 in first weeks of launching

Greetings to you in the name of Christ

I’m proud of how our church comes together in times of crisis, standing alongside each other in our drought stricken State. It shows the great depth, breadth and heart of our church.

NSW is officially in 100% drought with no sign of relief on the near horizon.

In a recent visit to the Riverina Presbytery I met, prayed and shared stories with the folks in Leeton Griffith, Denilquin, Hillston, Hay, Narrandera, Coleambally and Wagga, Tumbarumba, Tumut, Coolamon and Cootamundra.

Song and dance from the Pacific islands filled the halls in Griffith. I even rang the bell in Gunbar where the Gunbar Guild ladies celebrated 50 years of service. From driving through the dry Hay plains to having a yarn with the mob in Wagga, the Riverina community is unique and resilient.

These areas have been hit hard but they never lose hope offering welcoming hospitality despite the tough times.

Even as one farmer would say they have to sell their cattle or their property, they would still say they know that their neighbours are doing it tougher.

It’s important that we as the wider church community continue to show support for those living in rural communities.

I am moved and humbled by the grace of the Holy Spirit in times like these.

Thank you for your generosity and your prayers for our rural communities.

Your donations to the Moderator’s Drought Appeal since it launched in July have reached an incredible $49,023 with more funds coming in every day ($90,000 from the Moderator’s emergency fund has already been released).

To view the Moderator’s video message or donate please go to the Synod website https://nswact.uca.org.au/about-us/giving/moderators-appeal/

These funds are helping communities with food and petrol vouchers in the Presbyteries hardest hit by the drought.

Yours in Christ,

Rev. Simon Hansford