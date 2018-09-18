Micah Australia Meet With Prime Minister

Micah Australia met with the Prime Minister and other representatives of both major parties as part of a concerted lobbying effort.

The delegation includes representatives from a wide range of denominations and church bodies.

Major themes included the advancement of women and Australia’s aid budget.

The Micah delegation met with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, Senator Claire Moore Senator Lucy Gichuhi Jim Chalmers, Senator Amanda Stoker, Senator Deb O’Neill and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Micah Australia’s Beck Wilesmith told Insights that the otherwise private meetings were “aimed at building deepening relationships on the topics that are important for Micah.”

“There was strong affirmation from both sides for focusing aid and development on our region, to promote peace and development in our Asia-Pacific neighbourhood,” Mrs Wilesmith said.

“There was also a focus to discussions on the importance of ensuring effective aid and development spending that delivers the outcomes it is meant to achieve.

“Both parties affirmed the importance of churches, community groups and individuals complementing what Australia does as a nation through its aid program, through their own important work and efforts to alleviate poverty in overseas communities.”

The Uniting Church is a member of the Micah coalition through its overseas aid and international mission body UnitingWorld.

The meetings took place as Micah prepares for their biggest annual event, Voices for Justice, where the organisation trains Christians in lobbying skills, before taking to parliament house to lobby on behalf of the world’s poorest people.

Voices for Justice 2018 takes place from 1 to 4 December. Registration can be found here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor