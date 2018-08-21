Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Love Makes A Way Joins ‘Kids Off Nauru’ Campaign

Love Makes A Way Joins ‘Kids Off Nauru’ Campaign

Aug 21, 2018News0

Like

A new campaign to get asylum seeker children off Nauru has set a deadline of 20 November—Universal Children’s Day.

The Kids Off Nauru campaign is supported by more than 30 organisations and advocacy groups. It calls on Australia’s federal parliament to bring 119 children to Australia or settle them in a safe third country.

The inter-denominational Christian movement Love Makes A Way is one of the groups behind the new campaign.

Love Makes A Way’s Justin Whelan told Insights that removing children from Nauru was necessary because the well-being of children in the detention camp had deteriorated.

Recent reports indicate that asylum seeker children held on Nauru have shown signs of becoming resigned to death. The campaign therefore focuses on children in particular.

“That doesn’t also mean we don’t want adults off Nauru”, but that children were the most vulnerable, “particularly in light of the horrifying medical reports,” Mr Whelan said.

“There was a group of organisations saying this was a worthwhile and winnable campaign and that the urgency of the matter meant that we have to give it a go and remind people that there are still children in detention.”

“This is way beyond politics and is really about children dying.”

Mr Whelan said that Love Makes A Way were planning to become more active as part of the campaign.

The campaign is underway as changes take place in the Home Affairs portfolio, with Minister Peter Dutton resigning after challenging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for his leadership.

Those interested in getting involved with the campaign can join the call on parliament on the official campaign website.

Image by Kate Ausburn.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Related articles

News
Like

Malcolm Turnbull Retains Prime Ministership, Peter Dutton Resigns

Aug 21, 2018

Read more0 Comment
Belief Matters
Like

In Which Winnie the Pooh Helps Explain the Gospel

Aug 21, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram