Love Makes A Way Joins ‘Kids Off Nauru’ Campaign

A new campaign to get asylum seeker children off Nauru has set a deadline of 20 November—Universal Children’s Day.

The Kids Off Nauru campaign is supported by more than 30 organisations and advocacy groups. It calls on Australia’s federal parliament to bring 119 children to Australia or settle them in a safe third country.

The inter-denominational Christian movement Love Makes A Way is one of the groups behind the new campaign.

Our battle is not against flesh and blood. This is not about #Dutton but a whole animating ethos that comes at the cost of the most vulnerable. Add your name to #KidsOffNauru. Be part of setting free 119 children from indefinite detention https://t.co/WYc4vuHvgQ #auspol #libspill — Jarrod McKenna (@jarrodmckenna) August 21, 2018

Love Makes A Way’s Justin Whelan told Insights that removing children from Nauru was necessary because the well-being of children in the detention camp had deteriorated.

Recent reports indicate that asylum seeker children held on Nauru have shown signs of becoming resigned to death. The campaign therefore focuses on children in particular.

“That doesn’t also mean we don’t want adults off Nauru”, but that children were the most vulnerable, “particularly in light of the horrifying medical reports,” Mr Whelan said.

“There was a group of organisations saying this was a worthwhile and winnable campaign and that the urgency of the matter meant that we have to give it a go and remind people that there are still children in detention.”

“This is way beyond politics and is really about children dying.”

Mr Whelan said that Love Makes A Way were planning to become more active as part of the campaign.

The campaign is underway as changes take place in the Home Affairs portfolio, with Minister Peter Dutton resigning after challenging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for his leadership.

Those interested in getting involved with the campaign can join the call on parliament on the official campaign website.

Image by Kate Ausburn.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor