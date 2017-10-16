Love Makes A Way Begin Week of Vigils for Asylum Seekers on Manus Island

Asylum Seeker advocacy group Love Makes a Way have announced a week of vigils in response to the escalating situation at the Manus Island Detention Centre.

As Australia closes the centre down, asylum seekers have been transferred to open accommodation where they say they are unsafe.

“For four years, the Australian Government has held the men in the Manus Island Detention Centre in limbo,” the Love Makes a Way Facebook page reads.

“Now the government has abandoned them, leaving them with a choice between having no food or water or moving into open facilities and facing violence from locals.”

Vigils are already planned in several electorates across Australia.

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull’s office currently has a phone number for those wanting to register their concerns regarding Manus Island. Call (02) 6277 7700 and provide your name and electorate.

More information is available at Love Makes A Way’s Action Network page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ editor

Pictures via Love Makes a Way Facebook page: The first Vigil in Perth took place at the office of Ken Wyatt MP in the seat of Hasluck and yesterday’s vigil outside the Immigration Department in Melbourne.