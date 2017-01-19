Letting Jesus walk through life with you

As the sun broke across an azure and picturesque Sydney Harbour on Easter Sunday, a chorus of voices proclaimed Christ The Lord is Risen Today to a city and the world.

Wesley Mission’s annual Sunrise Service at the Sydney Opera House drew together hundreds from all walks of life in praise and worship, while tens of thousands more watched the event live on Channel 9 or listened on radio or the internet.

Wesley Mission Superintendent, Rev. Keith Garner, said the celebrations enable us to pause and grapple the importance of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

“The cross stands at the centre of time, and the resurrection tells of eternal love. The resurrection of Jesus Christ confirms the uniqueness of our Christian faith, and God’s love for all.

“Jesus’ body hung, broken and lifeless. On Easter morning, it was raised to life. This message of newness is available to us all today. Through the love that Jesus Christ revealed on the cross, and in his Risen power, all that is broken, beaten, worn out and perhaps ready to be discarded, can be restored and made new,” said Rev. Garner.

Rev. Garner acknowledged that sometimes we can be so distracted by life that we fail to recognise Jesus. But once you do recognise Him, as Rev. Garner explains the first disciples did despite their initial uncertainty, Jesus “will change your life forever”.

“Are you able to relate to those early followers who were trying to put some distance between themselves and their frustration and grief? Perhaps they even want to start all over again. Jesus is on such a road with you,” said Rev. Garner.

The Sunrise Service was an inspiring event aided by the dynamic contribution of multi-award winning Australian country music duo, David and Merelyn Carter, and Craig Gower and the Wesley Impact! band.

A prayer by the Rev Jenny Ducker spoke into the hearts of individuals, the community and a suffering world.

“There are many broken places in the world around us: it’s all too much for us.

“Thank you Lord that it is not too much for you. God of resurrection in love you have taken it all on yourself. Reach into the depths of our brokenness risen Lord bring life,” prayed Rev. Ducker.