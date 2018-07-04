Let’s Talk About Drugs

In 2016, NSW/ACT Synod resolved to advocate for more money towards drug treatment and harm reduction strategies and to work to decriminalise the personal possession and use of illicit drugs. Uniting is now campaigning on this issue on behalf of the church and want to know what members think.

On 2 August, a forum on the subject will bring together youth and young adults from across the church. Co-hosted by Christian Students Uniting and Macquarie University Chaplaincy, the event will feature invited guests from the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre, the Synod, and the Uniting campaigns team.

Liam Miller is the Uniting Church Chaplain at Macquarie University and one of the event organisers. He told Insights that the event will be, “a chance to learn about decriminalisation and other drug law reform ideas that the church believes to be the way toward a healthy and just society.”

“It will provide opportunities for young people to ask questions, share stories, and discover how they can get involved and make a difference,” Mr Miller said.

Dinner will be provided at the event and it is essential to RSVP.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Event Details

When: 7-9pm, Thursday 2nd August

Where: Epping Uniting Church, Corner of Oxford Street & Chester Street, Epping

RSVP: here or email Liam Miller at ucamacuni@gmail.com.

For more information click here or visit the event’s Facebook page.