In the last two weeks up until yesterday both abroad and at home we have been faced with the ever-present threat and heartbreaking consequences of terror. On June 4 at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, we were reminded of the love and strength found in God in order to carry on, by non-other than pop-star Justin Bieber.

The emotional concert held in the U.K was a benefit where all proceeds went to the victims and families that were affected by the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Moving performances were led by Ariana Grande, and included performances by Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay. When Justin Bieber took the stage his message was simple and powerful.

“God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world, God is in the midst. And he loves you, and He’s here for you,” he said.

Justine has always been vocal about his faith and during his performance on Sunday he took the time to spread the message of love.

The whole concert was an important show of strength in a time of uncertainty. And those who continue to try and divide through fear and hate, Justin had one more message:

“I’m not gonna let go of hope, I’m not gonna let go of love, I’m not gonna let go of God. Put your hand up if you’re not gonna let go.”

God is good.

You can watch Justin’s full performance below.



Pictured: Justin Bieber performs at One Love Manchester June 4. Image by Dave Hogan, Getty Images.