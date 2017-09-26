Join the Christ and creation conversation

The annual Uniting Ministry Education (UME) Bible and Ecology e-seminar hopes again to inspire enriching conversations, as theologians from across Australia come together to address ‘Christ and Creation’ on November 20.

North Parramatta’s Centre for Ministry will host this event that, last year, attracted more than 100 participants to its inaugural e-seminar.

Speakers will look to answer the following questions: How can we tell the story of Christ in a way, which is good news for the whole of the Creation that God desires to be reconciled and renewed? What does the reconciliation and renewal of Creation even mean?

In collaboration with Uniting Church colleges, speakers representing each state will be able to engage with participants in person and online.

Uniting Earth’s Rev. Dr Jason John is co-coordinating the e-seminar. He says the online aspect means people living in rural areas also can be part of the e-seminar that will include Q&A sessions, as well as workshops.

“Environmental scientists are challenging us to tell the good news in a Creation story,” says Rev. Dr John as he explains the purpose of the ecology conversation in November. Key aspects of this conversation will be how human activity is threatening the environment, and how we view God in our world. “The idea that God is in control is even further challenged. We have seized control [of the environment], with far more power than we have wisdom.”

The e-seminar will try to answer how the good news fits into this narrative. “[It’s about asking] what is the connection between the Christ we follow, and the Creation over which God has, according to our Basis of Union, reasserted claim,” says Rev. Dr John.

With in-depth discussions and a diverse range of speakers, participants will come away better prepared, and inspired, to answer questions about Christ and Creation.

The e-seminar runs from 10:30am to 5:30pm (AEST), November 20. You can be involved in the live conversation at North Parramatta’s Centre for Ministry (gold coin donation) or online, via another local hub, or from home.

Click here to register and receive the latest details.