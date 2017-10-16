Is Your Christmas Seafood Free From Slavery?

With Christmas fast approaching, Stop the Traffik are calling on Australians to consider whether their seafood on their table was caught using slave labour.

The anti-slavery not for profit has launched a new website to inform Australians about supply chain issues in the seafood industry.

In 2016, Associated Press journalists won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on abusive practices in the Southeast Asian fishing trade. Their investigation found that thousands of fishermen had been trafficked and were kept in cages. The reports led to more than 2,000 fishermen being freed.

“In 2015, the European Commission put Thailand on formal notice for taking insufficient measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” Buyslavefree.org explains.

“The seafood industry leaders, who have strong business links in Thailand, formed the Seafood Task Force to lead Thailand’s seafood supply chain towards a more sustainable passageway.”

Stop The Traffik recently started an online petition to this Thai Seafood Task Force, asking them to establish a Sustainable and Slave Free Fishing Standard.

The site also features Fuzz Kitto’s Christmas seafood recipes.

Insights’ Ethical Gift Guide is also available now.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor.