Inspired and open to the good news

Social Justice Group member of the Manning Uniting Church in Taree, Gillian Stone, was so moved by the Moderator’s Christmas message that she created a handmade banner for her church sharing the words that inspired her.

Hung at the notice board outside the church’s main entrance, the banner has images of young, old, First Peoples and refugees with the words: Making room this Christmas.

“My initial design was a ‘safe’ traditional image of the nativity and the wise men, until I read your [Moderator’s] message,” said Gillian who produced the banner compiling cut and paste lettering and images.

In his 2017 Christmas message the Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford, said that just as we are welcomed into God’s own heart, God asks us to extend that welcoming hospitality to those in our community and beyond.

“It is not always easy to find space but it is necessary,” explained Rev. Hansford in his message, “…the birth of Jesus is the declaration that God has indeed invited each and all of us into God’s own heart.”

“God has declared us welcome.”

In the Manning UC ‘Connecting’ news sheet, Gillian wrote that:

“The Christmas notice board was inspired by the Moderator of NSW and the ACT Synod, Rev. Simon Hansford’s 2017 Christmas message and the words of Star Child sung during last Sunday’s worship which moved me to tears.”

Pictured: Gillian’s banner at Manning Uniting Church.

You can watch the Moderator’s full Christmas message here.