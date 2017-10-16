Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Inspired and open to the good news

Inspired and open to the good news

Jan 23, 2018News0

Like

Social Justice Group member of the Manning Uniting Church in Taree, Gillian Stone, was so moved by the Moderator’s Christmas message that she created a handmade banner for her church sharing the words that inspired her.

Hung at the notice board outside the church’s main entrance, the banner has images of young, old, First Peoples and refugees with the words: Making room this Christmas.

“My initial design was a ‘safe’ traditional image of the nativity and the wise men, until I read your [Moderator’s] message,” said Gillian who produced the banner compiling cut and paste lettering and images.

In his 2017 Christmas message the Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford, said that just as we are welcomed into God’s own heart, God asks us to extend that welcoming hospitality to those in our community and beyond.

“It is not always easy to find space but it is necessary,” explained Rev. Hansford in his message, “…the birth of Jesus is the declaration that God has indeed invited each and all of us into God’s own heart.”

“God has declared us welcome.”

In the Manning UC ‘Connecting’ news sheet, Gillian wrote that:

“The Christmas notice board was inspired by the Moderator of NSW and the ACT Synod, Rev. Simon Hansford’s 2017 Christmas message and the words of Star Child sung during last Sunday’s worship which moved me to tears.”

 Pictured: Gillian’s banner at Manning Uniting Church. 

You can watch the Moderator’s full Christmas message here.

Previous PostA Disaster Worth Experiencing

Related articles

Press PlayReviews
Like

Worth Trudging Through

Jan 23, 2018

Read more0 Comment
Big ScreenReviews
Like

A Disaster Worth Experiencing

Jan 23, 2018

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram