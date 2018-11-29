Good on our own – better together

On Sunday, 1 December, Gordon and Pymble Uniting Churches will take the next step in a four-year relationship, during which, the congregations have been exploring their mission and futures together.

The two congregations have voted to amalgamate, and this decision has been ratified by the Presbytery. They will worship together on Sunday with a celebration of the new Gordon-Pymble congregation, and the recognition of Rev. Steve Aynsley as the new minister of the Gordon-Pymble Uniting Church.

The key drivers of this amalgamation are the desire to more effectively reach out with the hope of the Gospel to their rapidly changing community and a recognition that maintaining the status quo will not assist this.

Rev. Steve Aynsley said that, “Amalgamating resources and looking afresh at our mission together will enable us to do new things in new ways for new people for the sake of God’s Kingdom.”

“It is recognised the current trends in our attendance and the age profile of our congregations are not healthy for our medium to long-term viability and we desire to use our considerable financial, property and people resources to share Christ’s love in new ways.”

Sunday morning worship will remain at the two sites with some adjustments to times, and there will be a combined Holy Communion service on the first Sunday of each month at rotating venues at 9.30 am.

While the new congregation will formally come into being on 1 January 2019, the worship changes will commence from 2 December – the beginning of Advent and the new Church year.

One of the key objectives is to explore new forms of worship and these are likely to use new times such as Sunday night and weeknights to make use of the worship centres in innovative ways.