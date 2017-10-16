Gladys is 100 years young and full of life

Mrs Gladys Bassett, who has been a member of Moree Uniting Church for over 40 years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday 12th November, at Fairview Nursing Home where she has been residing for 6 years.

Mrs Bassett told Moree Champion that she didn’t feel 100 at all, while sharing her secret to living this long is to eat well, exercise and don’t smoke or drink.

“So long as I’m well enough to do everything I want to do, it’s irrelevant,” said Mrs Bassett about her age.

She was born in Bathurst in 1917 and grew up in Canowindra. In 1944 she married farmer Reg Bassett, had two sons Richard and Ben, and moved to Croppa Creek near Moree in 1956, then retired into Moree in 1971.

Glad became involved in community work such as CWA, Moree Christian Bookshop, Meals on Wheels, Moree Plains Gallery, and as cooking steward at Moree Show. She was a talented gardener, cook and sportsperson.

Gladys Bassett reads one of her many birthday cards celebrating her 100th birthday yesterday. pic.twitter.com/01POnQ6TtL — MoreeChampion (@MoreeChampion) November 13, 2017

She won a Moree Jaycees Outstanding Citizenship Award in 1988, Moree Plains Senior Citizen of the Year in 1990, and was recognised for her 32 years of service to Christian Bookselling Association of Australia in 2005. She is also a life member of CWA NSW, and was very involved with Moree Uniting Church until she entered Fairview in 2011 after a fall. Her husband died in 2000.

Her birthday was celebrated with 30 family members and friends and she was thrilled to receive letters from the Queen, other dignitaries and politicians.

Image: Gladys Basset turns 100 (Photo Credit: Moree Champion)