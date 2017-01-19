Experience Christ through song this Holy Week

Easter– the core of the Christian faith is just around the corner and what better way to remember Jesus’ last days and resurrection than through this year’s Holy Week performances.

Uniting Church ministers Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White (alto) and Rev. Claire Wright (soprano) accompanied by Phillip Fraser will be lending their musical talents for the third year and performing a new set of musical works entitled ‘Passion’. Expect mesmerizing musical numbers with readings and prayers weaved through out.

The performances will run from the 10th -12th April and will be hosted at three different congregations across Sydney, with two of the three performances in Sydney’s West.

“Claire and I are passionate about bridging the urban-rural divide when it comes to offering things like this,” said Rev. Sukumar-White.

Having met when they were both studying to become ministers, Rev. Sukumar-White and Rev. Wright, want to enable congregations to engage with the mood and feeling of hope during Holy Week in the lead up to Easter.

Rev. Sukumar-White spoke about the overwhelming feeling using music to express pinnacle events of the Christian faith.

“One of the benefits even for just Claire and I is that, [singing] tells a profound story that is the core of our faith, in a way that is more sacred, than perhaps just telling the story through words.

“There is something about music that speaks beyond brain space and goes into the heart,” said Rev. Sukumar-White.

For the two ministers these performances are an opportunity to take the audience on the journey with them and with Jesus through Jesus’ last days.

“When we sing about the two Mary’s standing at the foot of the cross weeping at the sight of their friend and son dying, you sing about it and it’s kind of more powerful and you feel like you are right there with them,” said Rev. Sukumar-White.

These performances are ticketed with all proceeds go to charitable organisations. The first performance will be at Bathurst Uniting Church, where all proceeds will go to the charity BlazeAid that helps rebuild communities after bush fires.

The Springwood Uniting Church performance proceeds will go to Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group.

The last performance for the week will be at West Epping Uniting Church where the proceeds go to a local group Christian Community Aide Eastwood.

Entry is $20 at the door.

For more information on these performances click here.