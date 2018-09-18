Eastwood Uniting hosts multicultural luncheon for drought appeal

A happy, friendly, informative and entertaining luncheon was enjoyed by 120 people in the main hall of Eastwood uniting Church (EUC) on Monday 3rd September – and the food was delicious too. Not only was the food ‘multicultural’ but the occasion brought together people from many different cultural backgrounds. Over $3,200 was raised for the Moderator’s Drought Appeal.

Students of our English classes joined volunteer teachers and helpers to contribute in various ways to planning, preparation, food, donations and arrangements on the day.

People from EUC Congregation assisted also with food and monetary contributions, and gave valuable help with planning, and in the kitchen on the day.

Many students were aware of the severity of the drought, and its effect on farmers. One asked me how we could help, even before students knew of plans for the luncheon. Later, in the couple of weeks prior to the luncheon, students had lessons to increase their awareness and understanding of drought in Australia. Many were moved to learn of the suffering of people in the areas drought-stricken for long periods.

On the big day, a tasty selection of hot dishes was served. A guessing competition added to the fun and to the funds. An entertainment/information program began about the time guests began enjoying fruit and home-made slices with their tea and coffee.

A volunteer teacher presented information about drought in NSW, with Mandarin translation by one of the students. Then followed a beautiful solo (‘Edelweiss’) from a student and one of the classes sang ‘Kookaburra sits on the old gum tree’.

There was poetry reading (‘My country’ and ‘Breaking o’ the drought’) and Roseanna Gallo, a professional singer who donated her time, sang ‘Waltzing Matilda’ and ‘I am Australian’, with guests joining in for the choruses.

As our thoughts were with rural communities, it was a fitting conclusion when we city folk, with many Chinese migrants among us, sang: ‘We are one, but we are many, and from all the lands on earth we come. We share a dream and sing with one voice, I am, you are, we are Australian’.

Rev. Marion Gledhill (Deacon) Co-ordinator of Eastwood UC English classes.