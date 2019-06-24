Dungog Uniting Church Receive Commonwealth Bank Grant

Dungog Uniting Church have received a $500 grant from the Commonwealth Bank to help fund new equipment for their playgroup.
The donation comes from a fund that the Commonwealth Bank maintains to donate to important local causes.
Under this program, each Commonwealth Bank branch is allocated $500 to give to a local cause of their choice. Dungog Commonwealth bank also donated a marquee for the playgroup.
Dungog Commonwealth Bank manager Karen Hancock told local newspaper The Dungog Chronicle that the play group had made a valuable contribution, “the availability of an informal session in the community where parents, grandparents, caregivers, children and babies can meet up in a relaxed and friendly environment, so it’s great to be able to give back and support this work.”
The playgroup is held every Wednesday from 9.30am to 12pm, except for school holidays. It is open to children from all denominations.
In August 2018, the play group celebrated its 30th anniversary.
