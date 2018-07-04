Dubbo Uniting Church Brings Free Reading to the Street

The Uniting Church in Dubbo has been gracing Church Street with books. The church has joined a growing movement of street libraries.

Street libraries are small containers for books that allow people to take a book for free, in exchange for donating one. Books range from children’s stories to the classics.

Dubbo Uniting Church volunteer Elaine Drummond told local newspaper The Daily Liberal that the church was happy with how the street library was faring.

“We just felt it would be an outreach area to the Dubbo community,” she said. “We’re delighted.”

“It’s our gift to them.”

The Dubbo Uniting Church youth group Pray, Eat, Play (PEP) came up with the idea, and painted the street library.

Situated in the Dubbo CBD the Street Library can be easily accessed by locals and visitors. While not everyone has been replacing the books that they take, volunteers say that they are not concerned, and want people to keep accessing literature.

New South Wales has some 370 street libraries. There are around 500 street libraries across Australia.

To find a street library near you, go to the official Street Libraries website.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Photo: Uniting Church volunteer Carolyn Sharp stops by the local Street Library. Credit: Taylor Jurd, Daily Liberal.