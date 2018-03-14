Discovering compassion this Easter

This Easter, Wesley Mission wants us all to remember and humbly thank God for His deep love and compassion for us.

Holy Week activities begin on Sunday 25 March with the Palm Sunday re-enactment of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. This free event allows members of the public to be part of a jubilant procession that follows ‘Jesus’ from Phillip Street (under the Cahill Expressway) to the Sydney Opera House and back to Phillip Street. Following this ‘walk of witness’ a short time of celebration, singing and message is held under the Cahill expressway.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Wesley Mission’s public Easter events.

Events continue with the Easter Luncheon on Tuesday 27 March while hearing a special Easter message from our Superintendent the Rev Keith V Garner. To book and be part of the Easter Luncheon, visit the Easter events page.

An Easter Breakfast is on the 28 March, followed later in the week by a moving re-enactment of Jesus last hours on Good Friday. This moving drama re-enacts Jesus’ suffering and public humiliation as He was arrested, tried, and convicted. Then be part of the procession that follows Him carrying His cross to the place of crucifixion down Pitt Street from Martin Place. Our special drama and procession portrays events from the first Good Friday, as depicted in the Bible in Matthew 26-27, Mark 14-15, Luke 22-23 and John 18-19.

Also join our congregations for a time of reflection and to hear a special message as we mark this important occasion at the Wesley Mission where the drama unfolds and moves inside Wesley Mission for a Good Friday service.

On Easter Sunday the sunrise service joyfully celebrates that Jesus rose from the dead and is now alive! A sunrise service with a difference, the service is broadcast live from the Sydney Opera House across TV, simulcast on radio and internet channels. This service includes testimony, music performances, and scriptural messages from our Superintendent the Rev Keith V Garner.

Following the service, hot cross buns and hot drinks are provided on the Sydney Opera House forecourt.

Arrive no later than 5.30 am to be seated in time for the live broadcast.

Parking is available in the Sydney Opera House carpark. Casual rates will apply from 5 am or you can book a spot through Book A Bay.

If you’re unable to attend this special live broadcast, you can tune in and watch live here on our website, via our Facebook page.

For all the times, costs (where applicable) and places to see these events across Holy Week in the lead up to Easter visit the Wesley Mission Easter events page.