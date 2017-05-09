Disaster recovery planning resource launches

The Moderator, Rev. Myung Hwa Park, launched the Disaster Recovery Planning Resource for congregations and other faith groups at Westmead Uniting Church on August 25.

The resource launched during the Synod’s annual training day for the ecumenical chaplaincy ministry, Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN).

Key in creating understanding in faith groups about New South Wales disaster welfare, Rev. Park called the resource extremely helpful in preparing congregations ahead of disasters and community emergencies.

The development of this resource began in 2015 with a Community Resilience Innovation Program (CRIP) grant from the Federal and State Governments.

The then Rural Chaplain, Julie Greig, initiated the project and Rev. David Riethmuller completed the resource with the assistance from the Synod Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Rev. Dr Stephen Robinson.

Today held a nat’l meeting of #UCA Synod disaster response coordinators. Shared lessons and resources. A good day. pic.twitter.com/xgui5iKpDW — Stephen Robinson (@RevStephenR) August 28, 2017

The Disaster Recovery Planning Resource includes a 45-minute video with short discussion points for a church council or presbytery to complete. There is also a booklet and checklist to ensure understanding and retention of key points from the discussion.

Rev. Robinson said that with this resource congregations would be well on their way in detailing a clear disaster response plan, enabling them to meet community needs in times of crisis.

“Too often it’s only when things go wrong that we realise the importance of the church engaging with a disrupted or traumatised community, and then it’s too late to know where to start,” Rev. Dr Robinson.

The kit can be ordered free of charge by emailing DRCN@nat.uca.org.au with the following details, contact name, address for delivery and number of booklets required. Please note the video is also available on DVD or online via Vimeo. For more information contact the above email.

More about DRCN

The DRCN is an ecumenical chaplaincy ministry, which is trained and coordinated by the Synod under a Memorandum of Understanding with the NSW Government through the Department of Justice – Disaster Welfare Branch. For more information click here or contact stephenrob@nat.uca.org.au