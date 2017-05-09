Connect with world-class leaders at Uniting Leaders 2017

Are you looking to grow your leadership skills? Are you passionate about evangelism, mission and growing the Uniting Church? Would you like to connect with other Uniting Church leaders?

Uniting Leaders 2017 (UL17) will provide an opportunity for you to do all of the above at a three-day conference in Adelaide.

Geared towards all lay and ordained leaders in the life of the Uniting Church in Australia, the conference aims to resource, equip and grow leaders to grow the church. It is also the second President’s National Minsters Conference for 2017.

Held at Hope Valley Uniting Church from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 August, UL17 will feature worship, keynote addresses and workshops with guest speakers, and opportunities for peer learning, networking and connecting with others in church leadership.

The keynote speakers at the 2017 conference will be Nancy Beach and Mark Conner, who will draw on their unique ministry experiences in the United States and Australia.

Nancy has served as the Programming Director of Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago for over 20 years, and previously served as a Teaching Pastor at the same church. She is an artist and the author of two books – one on effective arts ministry and a second on women in church leadership. An experienced speaker and workshop leader, Nancy will share her insights over two keynote sessions and at three elective workshops at UL17.

Mark has been involved in church leadership in Australia for over three decades. Mark recently transitioned out of his role as Senior Pastor at the multi-campus CityLife Church in Melbourne, to training, writing and coaching others towards greater fruitfulness – things he hopes to do at UL17. Over two keynote sessions and two electives, Mark will share his passion for helping people to grow and change.

Learn more about the keynote speakers here.

Topics addressed by Nancy, Mark and other leaders at the conference will include re-imagining the church, signs of healthy leaders and church culture, developing leaders, leading in complex environments, creating a church for the unchurched, and navigating transition.

All Uniting Church leaders are encouraged to gather a leadership group, invite an emerging leader from your church community, or follow an individual call to attend Uniting Leaders 2017!

If you have already registered for Uniting Leaders 2017, please consider whether God is calling you to invite any other established or emerging leaders in your community or network.

The full conference cost is $165 or $99 for students. A discount is available for groups – buy five tickets, get one free. Prices include lunch, in addition to morning and afternoon tea. More information, promotional materials and resources are available at unitingleaders.org.au or call 8236 4249.