Aug 23, 2011

One of the nation’s leading economists has won the Christian Book of the Year award with a book he regards as one of his most significant contributions to civic life in Australia.

Emeritus Professor Ian Harper of Melbourne Business School, now a partner with Deloitte Access Economics, won the first prize for Economics For Life, awarded at the 31st Australian Christian Literature Awards on August 18 in Melbourne.

In his book subtitled “An Economist Reflects on the Meaning of Life, Money and What Really Matters”, Professor Harper proclaims economics a good servant but a bad master.

One of three panellists appointed in January 2011 by the Baillieu Government of Victoria to carry out an Independent Review of State Finances, Harper declares that “economics makes a valuable contribution to clear thinking about important questions that focus on humanity’s material condition, yet it is not a philosophy for the whole of life — and was never intended to be.”

In 2000, Professor Harper was elected to a Fellowship of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia in recognition of his standing as an academic economist, and more recently to a Fellowship of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Second prize was won by John Wilson’s respectful yet unflinching Christianity Alongside Islam (Acorn).

Historian, Paul Collins, won third prize with Judgement Day: The Struggle for Life on Earth (UNSW Press).

The awards were judged by an interdenominational panel of judges and presented by the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge Australia.

The judges’ comments about the prize-winning and short-listed books can be found here.

The Australian Christian Literature Awards are administered by the Australian Christian Literature Society. An activity of the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge Australia Inc.

One thought on “Christian Book of the Year

  1. Mike Wilson

    I am a co-author of a book shortlisted for this year’s Australian Christian Book of the Year award: Changing Lanes, Crossing Cultures. Equipping Christians and Churches for Ministry in a Culturally Diverse Society. Would you like me to send you a copy for review? Mike Wilson
    http://sparklit.org/acboy/

