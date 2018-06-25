Chris Pratt preaches during awards acceptance

Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt brought faith to a different kind of pulpit during the MTV Movie Awards on 19 June.

The star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World gave an unusual speech while accepting the Our Generation Award.

Pratt has spoken openly about his faith before, including the time he indicated that he would pray for Kevin Smith after the Clerks director’s heart attack. This gesture led to an interesting debate about the role of prayer.

This time, however, Pratt took an approach that was similar in some ways to a sermon.

Along with the standard adolescent jokes, such as advice not to be “a turd”, Pratt included some serious life lessons. He told the young audience watching that, “you have a soul. Be careful with it.”

“God is real. God loves you,” Pratt said.

“God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

Pratt later turned his message to an annunciation of the Gospel.

“Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul.”

“Nobody’s perfect. People are going to tell you you are perfect just the way you are. You’re not! You are imperfect,” Pratt said.

“You always will be, but there’s a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you’re willing to accept that, you will have grace, and grace is a gift. That grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Don’t forget it. Don’t take it for granted.”

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor