Burwood Music Night to Showcase World Renowned Musicians

Apr 06, 2018

Teaming up with Burwood Arts, Burwood Uniting will be displaying some of their musical talent.

A night of music held on Saturday, 21 April will feature current Christian Students Uniting (CSU) students as well as alumni.

Event organiser The Reverend Amanda Hay told Insights that the event will feature, “singers, guitarists, pianists and a world renowned organist.”

“Music will vary from rock to pop to classical,” Rev. Hay said.

“A little bit for everyone.”

The event will raise funds for Christian Students Uniting, to aid in tertiary ministry.

Parking is available onsite and Burwood Uniting Church is a one minute walk from Burwood Train station.

The CSU Music night takes place at Burwood Uniting Church on Saturday, 21 April, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm.

For more information, and to RSVP, check out the Facebook event page here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

 





