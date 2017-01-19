Broken made new: a message for Australia and the world

Holy Week and Easter events 2017

Wesley Mission, will host a series of powerful Easter events, re-enactments and more than 20 worship services during Holy Week 2017. For more than 50 years it has taken the story of Easter into the public square giving thousands of people the opportunity to hear and share in its life-changing meaning.

In a world of continuing suffering and uncertainty this year’s key Easter message of ‘broken made new’ resonates strongly with Australians and speaks powerfully into the minds of countless people across the world.

Wesley Mission Superintendent the Rev Keith Garner said the message of generous love, forgiveness and acceptance is a reminder that even in our deepest despair, life can be made new.

“Sadly, brokenness not wholeness marks the experience of a growing number of Australians and people all around the world,” Mr Garner said. “This is one reason why Easter is increasingly important and a message we share with urgency.

“At Wesley Mission we deal with broken lives every day: loneliness, isolation, mental health issues, homelessness, poverty and relationship conflict can drive people over the edge and into despair.

“Since the early days of the Christian community, Easter and Holy Week have been observed as a special time to focus on Jesus Christ and His message of grace, forgiveness and restoration. This message is timely as many people around the world and our nation seek healing, wholeness and understanding in the face of conflict, hate and fear.

“Easter still provides not only Wesley Mission but the broader church family with the opportunity to proclaim the good news in the marketplace. It is a time when people are open to the narrative and can reflect upon the Easter message of broken lives longing for renewal.

“By joining with others and taking part in the dramatic and engaging events of Holy Week, we can let that message of love and forgiveness penetrate our lives.”

Wesley Mission Easter 2017 events include:

Palm Sunday at Circular Quay

9 April at 1.30 pm

The Palm Sunday procession is a dramatic re-enactment of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Colour and movement mark this vital walk around Circular Quay. The procession begins at 1.30 pm near Phillip Street, Circular Quay. Participants begin to assemble from 1 pm.

Easter Luncheon

11 April

12:30 pm, Wesley Centre, hosted by Mrs Carol Garner with special musical guests

Easter Breakfast: an event for corporate and community leaders

12 April

Keynote address: The Rev Keith Garner

Special guests: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and well known entertainer Colin Buchanan

7:15 for 7:30 am – 8.45 am

Wesley Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney

Good Friday

14 April

On the streets of Sydney: Way of the cross procession

Read more about this procession in our feature Journey to the Cross

• Good Friday drama and procession through Sydney CBD: 1.30 pm

Beginning at Martin Place in the heart of the CBD, watch the trial of Jesus as he is sentenced to death and then join the large crowds who follow him as he carries his cross through the city streets to the Wesley Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney.

• Good Friday Service: 2.30 pm

The worship service is a time to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice. Wesley Theatre, Wesley Centre, 220 Pitt St, Sydney

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service

16 April

Sydney Opera House

As the sun rises on Easter Day, songs of praise from the iconic Sydney Opera House will echo across Sydney Harbour. Hundreds of people from all walks of life will join together to celebrate the power of Jesus’ resurrection. The service will be led by Wesley Mission Superintendent the Rev Keith Garner. He will be joined by Golden Guitar Winning Australian artists, Carter and Carter, other special contributions and the Wesley Mission band.