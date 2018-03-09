Black Panther Slashes Box Office Records

With recent openings in China and Japan, Marvel’s Black Panther recently passed a big box office milestone, earning $1 billion worldwide.

The film is now the second-highest grossing superhero movie of all time, behind 2011’s Avengers.

Largely set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Black Panther centres on the titular character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Critics have praised it for presenting the Marvel formula in a new setting and in a ‘grown up’ fashion.

While not the first black Marvel character to have top billing (1998’s Blade holds that distinction), the film’s predominantly black cast has sparked a public discussion about diversity in Hollywood. Cast member Michael B. Jordan has indicated that his production company will adopt an ‘Inclusion Rider’ in all future projects.

Around since the 1960s, the Black Panther character has a long history. The character shares his name with a black activist group, but held the name first.

Insights’ review of Black Panther praised the film’s cast, story, and setting:

Never before have I seen Africa and its intricate culture celebrated and shown in such a positive way on film. How can a superhero film beat out bio-pics for truly embodying empowerment of a nation that has so long been fraught with the sentiments of weakness and corruption? Well, Black Panther did that.

With story plans already in motion for a Black Panther sequel, the character is set to play a big part in Marvel’s future plans. Wakanda will feature heavily in Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther is rated M and now showing in cinemas.

