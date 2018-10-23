Beyond Festival Shines a Light on Gender Based Violence

Taking place at the Kangaroo Valley Showgrounds from 23-25 November, the 2018 Beyond Festival aims to shine a light on Gender Based Violence.

The annual festival’s music program will feature Michael and Lisa Gungor from The Liturgists, Katie Noonan, E^ST and Paul Colman. Prof Ruth Powell, Dr Mike Frost, Brooke Prentis and Dr Byron Smith headline the speaking program.

Jess Davidson is Beyond Festival’s Speakers Coordinator. She said that ending gender-based violence would require more than simply “calling it out.”

“Change is about showing another way—and that is what Beyond Festival is aiming for: living out a different, more compassionate, more inclusive story,” Ms Davidson said. We want to celebrate and enhance the very many great things that are happening in our country as well as addressing the areas where we are falling short.”

Signing Gungor A Coup

Beyond’s Festival Director Andrew Palmer said that signing Gungor for the festival was a coup. The festival marks Michael and Lisa Gugner’s first concert in Australia.

The Gungors are also responsible for The Liturgists Podcast. With millions of monthly listeners around the globe, they discuss topics about faith, sexuality, science, art and creativity. They are also both published authors.

Mr Palmer said that Gungor demonstrated an “inspiring” level of integrity.

“Having established themselves at the very top of the industry they began to deconstruct their own theological presuppositions publicly and humbly,” he said.

“The backlash from some conservative and fundamentalist groups was severe.”

“This sort of questioning has sometimes been seen as subversive and dangerous within Christian community, but what Michael and Lisa have done is carve out a space for people to explore their spirituality and maintain community, which is absolutely vital.”

Beyond Festival is an all ages, family friendly, inclusive festival with kids and youth programs, public art installations, bars, cafes, multiple stages and quiet, reflective spaces. Children 12 and under gain free entry.

The festival features multiple stages, bars, cafes and vendors.

Beyond Festival takes place at the Kangaroo Valley Showground from 23-25 November.

For all information (including camping and ticket options) visit the official website.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor