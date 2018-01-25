Australia Day Honours for Uniting Church members

Uniting Church members were among 895 awardees who received Australia Day Honours.

The Australia Day 2018 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia’s Defence Force and Emergency Services.

The Governor-General, the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove congratulated honourees for their contribution to the nation.

“We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have today been recognized through the Australian Honours system,” the Governor-General said.

Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT members who received honours:

Member (AM) of the Order of Australia

The Right Worshipful Reverend Gordon Alfred BRADBERY OAM

For significant service to local government, to the community of the Illawarra, to the mining industry, and to the Uniting Church in Australia.

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia

Mrs Elisabeth Margaret FLEMING,

For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

The Reverend Ivan Alexander ROBERTS,

For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the Myall Creek Memorial. Read more about Rev. Roberts work with the Myall Memorial Committee and the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress.

Uniting Church members awarded honours Australia-wide:

Member (AM) of the Order of Australia

Adjunct Professor Ian Maxwell DUNN

For significant service to the law, to legal standards, education, and specialist accreditation, and as a practitioner in the areas of negotiation and dispute resolution.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Norman Warren ALLAN

For service to education.

Mrs Phyllis Lorna BOWEN,

For service to the community of Brisbane.

Mrs Ann Rosalie BRAY

For service to the community of north east Melbourne.

Major Robert Gordon CHARLES RFD (Retd),

For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Norman Leslie GINN,

For service to the community of Victor Harbor. Member, Adare Uniting Church.

Mrs Anne Lynette KNIGHT,

For service to the community of Laverton.

Mr Barrie Alexander PROVAN,

For service to the community of Queenscliff.

Mr John Charles TAYLOR,

For service to the community of Myrtleford.