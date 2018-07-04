Assembly Meets Candidates

The candidates for President-elect of the Uniting Church have introduced themselves to members of the 15th Assembly via video.

The candidates include Rev. Dr Apwee Ting, Queensland Moderator Rev. David Baker, Rev. Krikor Youmshajekian, VicTas Moderator Rev. Sharon Hollis and Rev. Dr Vicky Balabanski.

Candidates responded to the same four questions.

What is the Gospel of Jesus Christ all about for you? What are the main challenges and opportunities for the UCA in the next five years? What are two to three key national issues and how can the Church respond? What particular contribution will you bring if you are the next President?

Profiles of all the candidates are available on the 15th Assembly app and website. The videos can be viewed on the Uniting Church in Australia Vimeo channel.

The ballot for President-elect will take place at 10.50am on Wednesday morning.

President Dr Deidre Palmer prayed for all the candidates:

“Thank you for their faithful discipleship, their openness to your leading and their willingness to be vulnerable in giving themselves to the discernment of this Assembly.

“Give them peace as they wait on you and the discernment processes of our Church. Through Christ our head we pray.”

The successful candidate will serve as the 16th President of the Uniting Church in Australia from 2021 to 2024.

The 15th Assembly is taking place at Box Hill Town Hall until Saturday, 14 July.