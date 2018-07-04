Assembly Hears Marriage Proposals

On Monday 9 July, the 15th Assembly heard a variety of proposals regarding the Uniting Church’s policy on marriage and same gender relationships.

Uniting Church president Dr Deidre Palmer acknowledged that the topic had been difficult for the church. She commended the Working Group On Doctrine for their work on the Report on Marriage and Same Gender Relationships.

Former Uniting Church president Andrew Dutney introduced Assembly Standing Committee motion 8. Past president Al MacCrae seconded the motion.

Other motions regarding marriage were introduced, including 20, 25, 27, 31, 46, 53, and 57.



These proposals will be discussed and considered later in the triennial assembly meeting.

The 15th Assembly meeting is taking place at Box Hill Town Hall in Victoria until Saturday, 14 July.

