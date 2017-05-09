Art from the heart MSIC exhibition

Uniting Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC) annual ‘Art from the Heart of the Cross’ exhibition is currently showcasing over 120 artworks by the centre’s clients from September 5 to 29.

The exhibition will show at two venues in the city over the course of the month and it will be the seventh year this project will be running as part of the MSIC art therapy program.

This project first began in 2011 with the goal of building on the centre’s social inclusion and the service’s compassionate and evidence-based response to drug use.

The Medical Director of MSIC, Dr Mariane Jauncey, said the exhibition is a reminder that there is much more about their clients than the time they spend at the centre.

“These artworks are a wonderful display of their skills and talents and some of the stories they have to tell,” said Dr Jauncey.

The art pieces come in varying sizes, with most of them accompanied with text written by the artists that give a unique glimpse into each of their life journeys.

The exhibition tells the story of the search for healing and self-expression of the centre’s clients, that are often hidden or looked over by the media.

One the artists, Marley, told Uniting that this project helped connect with their cultural heritage.

“The art project enabled me to meet other aboriginal artist who are very proud of their aboriginality, but also very humble, polite and respectful of all people, all nations and races. The best part is that poverty, drug dependence, homelessness did not destroy their spirit and loving personalities. They present a role model for me, the one I hope I can be in future for some young Aboriginal kids,” said Marley.

The ‘Art from the Heart of the Cross’ exhibition shows no one story is the same and here is an opportunity to discover 120 unique ones.

You can view this exhibition at the following locations:

5-8 September

Kings Cross Neighbourhood Centre, 50-52 Darlinghurst Rd, Kingscross

18-29 September

The Arthouse Hotel, 275 Pitt St Sydney.

Find out about the silents bidding on the artworks here.