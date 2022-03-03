  • Home
    Tuggeranong marks Ash Wednesday
    Tuggeranong marks Ash Wednesday
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
Moderator's Flood Appeal to help devastated communities

The NSW and ACT Synod has launched an appeal to help those communities devastated by record-breaking floods.

Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford, said the appeal was a response to communities on the north coast of NSW, which had been heavily hit by record rainfalls and the highest river heights on record.

“This disaster has already taken lives and others may be lost before it is over. Countless people have lost everything, many have been saved in dramatic rescues and have been traumatised by the fast-rising waters,” Rev. Hansford said.

“We are aware that the rains are moving south and will impact communities down the central and south coasts, as well as areas of Sydney.

“As a church want to do everything we can to help. We are helping people on the ground but through this appeal we hope to do so much more.”

The Uniting Church oversees the Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network which includes 360 chaplains from different denominations and faith groups who can deploy in times of disaster to help affected communities.

There are currently 19 chaplains deployed across 11 evacuation centres that are accessible by road.

“We hope to deploy many more when there is the ability to get to these communities, many of which have been cut off by flood waters,” Rev. Hansford said.

“Many of the chaplains, who are local ministers or chaplains in the affected areas, are themselves flood affected. Many cannot get across town to support others.

“We are gearing up to, when access is possible, sending in teams from other areas. Their role is to bring comfort and pastoral care to the evacuated people and the other volunteers and Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) staff in those centres.”

To give to the Moderator’s Flood Appeal go to the official site here.

