January: Climate Lectionary Reflections

Epiphany: Mary and Mothers, Food and Water (January 06, 2025)

January 06 of every year, the 12th day after Christmas, is Epiphany Day. In the Christian calendar, this day marks the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the Epiphany season.

Epiphany day is when three magi (astrologers) from the East are said to have found Mary with her newborn baby in Bethlehem, Judea. We read this story in Matthew 2:1–12, a story that hovers over questions about seeing and being seen. In church-speak, this story is about revelation and manifestation.

In the spirit of Epiphany, we ask ourselves (as readers and worshippers): Who and what do we see or hear in biblical stories? Why do we see or hear some characters and some occurrences, but not others? In Matthew 2, we could see the magi, the star, the gifts, and the child. But do we also see Mary, and hear her concerns?

If we see Mary, we could also see other mothers in the ‘house’ (‘oikos, 2:11), behind the story, who would be concerned that the baby is wrapped warmly, and that food and water are available. And if we can see those mothers, we could also see mothers in climate affected contexts with their crying babies – hungry for comfort, crying for food and water.

Download the full Climate Lectionary Reflection PDF here.

Fire and Water, and the Bushfire season (January 12, 2025)

Many biblical texts are unaware of the bushfire season, a “for real life” (to borrow the words of Bluey and Bingo) situation in the cluster of islands now known as Australia. This is not unexpected: biblical texts come from a different world compared to the bushfire ravaged world of the cluster of islands now known as Australia. Lest we are one-sided in our thinking, other (is)lands have bushfire seasons according to their weather cycles.

The bushfire season does not follow the Christian calendar, which celebrates the baptism of Jesus on the first week of the Epiphany season. Accordingly, the selection of biblical texts in the lectionary (RCL) brings attention to baptism and highlights two biblical images: baptism with/in water, and baptism with/in fire.

During the bushfire season in the cluster of islands now known as Australia, the lectionary’s selection of texts – even though it is in line with the Christian calendar – is insulting.

What do we do with texts that “play” with matters that are menacing (like fire) or valuable (like water) to us?

Why should we celebrate baptism with/in fire when fire is killing human- and Other-kinds around us?

Download the full Climate Lectionary Reflection PDF here.

Woman, Waterpots, Water, and Waiters @ Cana (January 19, 2025)

The ‘Wedding at Cana’ story is well-known as the first miracle by Jesus. But what did he do? What did he say? Should he get all the credit?

The story becomes more complex when one takes into account characters who are closer to the ground like an unnamed woman (mother of Jesus, Mary), the (unemptied?) waterpots, the (unvalued) water, and the waiters who knew details that the story does not tell us. When we read closer to the ground, the ‘diversities of gifts’ in the same story emerge and we are invited to give some credit to minority and minoritized characters.

For the biblical narrator, this story is about the glory of Jesus and the allegiance of his disciples. In this climate reflection, this story is also about drawing attention closer to the ground where credit is owed to woman, waterpots, water, and waiters.

Download the full Climate Lectionary Reflection PDF here.

Climate and Invasion (January 26, 2025)

First Nations of the cluster of islands now known as Australia mourn “Australia Day” (a public holiday on January 26, when the First Fleet landed in Port Jackson in 1788) as “Invasion Day.” This public holiday is a painful reminder of the invasion of their ancestral lands, waters, cultures, and peoples by British settlers – followed by many years of White policies and practices.

The legacies of invasion and colonization has since lingered in the cluster of islands now known as Australia, as well as in neighboring clusters of islands across Pasifika. Many of these islands are said to be free and independent – politically, but not socially nor economically. And ideologically, the minds and faiths of the native people are still occupied and colonized.

The simple explanation for invasion and colonization is the expansion of empires. Empires expand their power by grabbing land, people, and wealth. What is not often addressed is the role of religion, civilization, and economics in colonial projects. This is too broad a subject to tackle in a short reflection but, with a commitment to climate justice and to First Nations, i herein reflect on biblical texts assigned in the lectionary as expressions of coloniality.

Commitments to climate justice and to First Nations require different ways of reading notable biblical texts such as Nehemiah 8 (about returnees from exile) and Psalm 19 (which celebrates Creation as manifestation of God’s glory).

Download the full Climate January Lectionary Reflection PDF here.

These Climate Lectionary Reflections have been prepared by Jione Havea, Mission Catalyst, Stewardship of the Earth.

Please download these for use in services of worship.