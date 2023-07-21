  • Home
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
Gabrielle notches 100 orbits

With her signature red lipstick, fashion sense, and witty repartee it’s hard to believe Gabrielle is now a Centenarian.  A long-standing resident of Wesley Mission’s Alan Walker Village in Carlingford, Sydney, Gabrielle says turning 100 has been a wonderful celebration and time of reflection.

As the youngest of eight children she remembers a happy family life with loads of laughter, a formula she recreated with her own two children and something that she attributes to her longevity.

“Laughter is life’s elixir and I make an effort to have a daily dose. It’s easy to do because over the last 16 years here at Alan walker Village I have made wonderful friends and that includes the staff,” she said.

“For me, I think that’s probably the secret to my long life, along with connection to family and community and of course, red lipstick!”

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

