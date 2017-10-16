News of demise of Alan Walker College premature

In the November edition of Insights the reference to the demise of the Alan Walker College of Evangelism was overstated.

The college has not closed down. In fact, we have had one of our most successful years both in the number of students and in the development of a new direction for the college.

What has changed is that we are no longer predominantly residential. Instead, we have been able to spend six weeks doing intensives in various Pacific nations.

We have also been developing an online learning system which now has over 75 students doing a course in biblical studies. This course forms the first of six in a new Certificate in Lay Preaching.

The property in North Parramatta has been leased to Parramatta Mission, which helps us to fund the new direction of the College. We are also hoping that this relationship with Parramatta Mission will develop to the point where the college can offer training both internally and externally to the mission.

We are looking forward to 2013 and the challenges and opportunities it will bring. If you would like to support the college or get more information about the changes please email us at office@awce.org.

Martin Levine, Principal